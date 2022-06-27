7 of the best train rides you can take out of Seattle this summer

The art of the train may have been lost over the past few decades, but fear not because there are still some pretty great train rides out of Seattle.

Whether you’re looking for the scenic route or simply want to avoid planes and cars on your trip, we have you covered.

Here are seven of the best train rides you can take out of Seattle this summer:

Across the country

Go big or go home, amirite? Why take the short route when you can travel the entire country? With over six different routes to take, visit the Amtrak website to plan your journey.

The Amtrak Cascades train features wide, reclining seats, WiFi, laptop outlets, and bike racks. Not to mention, there are so many incredible things to explore in the gorgeous city of Vancouver, BC.

Why not travel down the coast by train? Check out the national parks or hang out by the beach — the coast is your oyster. Amtrak recommends the San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara to Los Angeles to San Diego trip. Of course, you can start the journey in Seattle.

Animal lovers will enjoy a trip to Glacier National Park. If you keep your eyes peeled, you may be lucky enough to find a number of native species such as deer, bear, elk, and more.

Utah has gorgeous scenery and incredible mountains. We recommend taking the train to the Arches National Park or Canyonlands National Park.

Around Seattle

If you’re a homebody or have kids that won’t last a long train ride, hop on the monorail or Link Light Rail. Explore a part of the city you usually ignore or go downtown without worrying about traffic. Fares for adults start at $2.25, so they’re pretty budget-friendly.

Travel down to Arizona and get lost in the wild red rocks. Make sure to catch a sunrise or sunset — they’re unmatched. Grand Canyon National Park encompasses 278 miles (447 km) of the Colorado River and adjacent uplands. It’s located on the ancestral homeland of 11 Associated Tribes.