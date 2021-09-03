Seattle forecast calls for sunshine right through the long weekend

The last long weekend of the summer looks like it will be a bright one in Seattle.

According to the National Weather Service, there is nothing but sunshine in the forecast – and yes, that includes the Labour Day Monday itself.

Daytime temperatures throughout the weekend will also be summer-like, hovering around the mid-70s, but cooling to the high 50s and 60s overnight.

Although Sunday has a slight chance of rain, the National Weather Service ensures that it will gradually join the rest of the long weekend being sunny, with a high of 75.

Yes, the calendar might say September, but this forecast definitely looks more summer-like.

All you have to do now is get out there and enjoy it. Just make sure to bring a mask, practice physical distancing at all times, and adhere to all coronavirus protocols and regulations.

