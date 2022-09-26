These local brands will keep you dry during Seattle’s rainy season

You may be used to the rain, but your tattered raincoat from six years ago surely isn’t holding up as well as it used to.

Getting through the season in style while lessening your ecological footprint has never been easier.

Here are a few Seattle rainwear companies that are sure to help you survive the next thousand showers.

A trusty raincoat is what you’ll get when you buy Freeman. The company launched in 2011 from the kitchen table of Scott and Brittany Freeman who had the goal of creating their ideal rain jacket. The two believe that producing locally is incredibly important, as it allows them to maintain a high level of interaction with their products.

Try out the original Freeman Rain Jacket, the one that started it all.

Where: 713 Broadway E, Seattle

Born during the Klondike Gold Rush, thousands of fortune hunters were racing into Seattle, unprepared for the rainy weather ahead. Then came CC Filson, an outdoor-loving pioneer. He realized these new Seattlites working in rugged conditions needed tough, comfortable outdoor clothing. He kept in close contact with all of his customers, improving his goods to meet their needs. Now, over a century later, his goods are refined and perfect for any weather coming your way. Filson’s philosophy has remained the same over the years: make sure it’s the absolute best.

Sport one of the fishing raincoats for absolute rainproof wear.

Where: 1741 1st Avenue S, Seattle

Which side of the debate are you on? We’re pro-umbrella and very pro-Certain Standard. It has set out to design the world’s best umbrella for the style-obsessed and is certain that it has achieved it. With bright colors, Portuguese cork handles, 40 UPF-rated fabric, hand-cut canopies, and lightweight composite frames, Certain Standard may convert you into an umbrella user.

We recommend the small umbrellas to stash in your pack.

When thinking of sailors, water is the first thing to come to mind. Lindsey Lawrence, founder and owner of Metamorphic Gear, is an avid sailor and outdoorsman who has come up with reliable, waterproof gear. With a focus on eco-friendliness, each item is crafted with sailing materials that are given a new life. Pick from an array of items including dog leashes, boat totes, wallets, and more.

The largest bag in the collection, the marble deluxe tote, is large enough to carry everything you need for your next weekender.

Where: Full list of stockists is available online

Although the raincoats are designed by NYC clothing designer Wendy Feller and made from cotton sourced from a British company, these international coats were designed in Seattle. The FELLER coats go above and beyond in terms of style: it offers trench coats, fitted coats, jackets, parkas, and toppers. While functional and sporty, FELLER coats still fight the rainy weather and last a lifetime.

Where: Full list of stockists is available online