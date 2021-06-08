ShoppingCuratedPop Culture

7 of the most action-packed comic book stores in Seattle

Jun 8 2021, 5:08 pm
Seattle nerds, rejoice!

Our city is home to dozens of comic book shops where fanboys and girls gather to dig for buried treasures.

We’ve compiled a list of the best stores in town, most of which offer both buy and sell options.

Here are some of the best comic book stores in Seattle:

Phoenix Comics and Games

 

It doesn’t take a brainiac to realize that Phoenix Comics and Games sells comics and games. It may, however, take a brainiac to understand how to play all of the games that Phoenix sells.

Location: 113 Broadway East, Seattle
Phone: 206-328-4554
Facebook | Twitter

Dream Strands Comics and Collectibles

You’ll be able to find comics, graphic novels, card games, and even action figures at Dream Strands. If you don’t see what you need, be sure to talk to the person behind the counter because they may know exactly where it’s hiding.

Location: 115 North 85th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-297-3737
Facebook

Push/Pull

 

Push/Pull Comic Store is by the people, for the people. With a mission of promoting underground art and comics, the shop fosters community between those creating and viewing art. They hold events for emerging artists and even actively seek out marginalized and under-represented artists to promote.

Location: 5484 Shilshole Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-789-1710
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Grumpy Old Man’s

The Grumpy Old Man’s is run by one grumpy old man. Well, a man, but he’s certainly not that grumpy. With stacks of comics both old and new, you’re sure to find at least one comic to take home with you.

Location: 1732 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-0557
Instagram

Arcane Comics and More

 

Holy guacamole does Arcane Comics have a lot to browse through. If you don’t feel like shuffling through pages in person, check out their offerings online.

Location: 15202 Aurora Avenue N, Shoreline
Phone: 206-781-4875
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique

Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique provides comics for folks of all ages. They focus on smaller press, queer, and folks who don’t always get included in comics spaces and books. They also offer comic subscriptions.

Location: 223 North 36th Street Seattle
Phone: 206-535-8886
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Golden Age Collectibles

Since 1971, Golden Age Collectibles has been known for its wide variety of comic books, games, action figures, and pop-culture collectibles. The Pike Place Market shop is run by comic book lovers who are there to sell to you, another comic book lover. 

Location: 1501 Pike Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-622-9799
Facebook | Instagram

