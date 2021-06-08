7 of the most action-packed comic book stores in Seattle

Our city is home to dozens of comic book shops where fanboys and girls gather to dig for buried treasures.

We’ve compiled a list of the best stores in town, most of which offer both buy and sell options.

Here are some of the best comic book stores in Seattle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yao (@justtravelasalocal)

It doesn’t take a brainiac to realize that Phoenix Comics and Games sells comics and games. It may, however, take a brainiac to understand how to play all of the games that Phoenix sells.

Location: 113 Broadway East, Seattle

Phone: 206-328-4554

Facebook | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bureau of Fearless Ideas (@fearlessideas)

You’ll be able to find comics, graphic novels, card games, and even action figures at Dream Strands. If you don’t see what you need, be sure to talk to the person behind the counter because they may know exactly where it’s hiding.

Location: 115 North 85th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-297-3737

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Push/Pull (@pushpullseattle)

Push/Pull Comic Store is by the people, for the people. With a mission of promoting underground art and comics, the shop fosters community between those creating and viewing art. They hold events for emerging artists and even actively seek out marginalized and under-represented artists to promote.

Location: 5484 Shilshole Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-789-1710

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan LaMont (@grumpyoldmanscomicsandart)

The Grumpy Old Man’s is run by one grumpy old man. Well, a man, but he’s certainly not that grumpy. With stacks of comics both old and new, you’re sure to find at least one comic to take home with you.

Location: 1732 NW Market Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-0557

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arcane Comics & More (@arcanecomics)

Holy guacamole does Arcane Comics have a lot to browse through. If you don’t feel like shuffling through pages in person, check out their offerings online.

Location: 15202 Aurora Avenue N, Shoreline

Phone: 206-781-4875

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outsider Comics &Geek Boutique (@outsidercomics)

Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique provides comics for folks of all ages. They focus on smaller press, queer, and folks who don’t always get included in comics spaces and books. They also offer comic subscriptions.

Location: 223 North 36th Street Seattle

Phone: 206-535-8886

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram 223 North 36th Street Seattle206-535-8886

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Age Collectables (@goldenagecollectables)