Seattle's first-ever boba festival is happening this weekend
This weekend, celebrate all things boba at the Seattle Boba Fest.
Happening in the University district on Saturday, April 20, from 12 to 6 pm, Seattle Boba Fest will celebrate National Bubble Tea Day.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to their regular menu, over 15 bubble tea places in the U District will be serving special bubble tea selections created just for the festival.
The U District Station on NE 43rd Street will be handing out event menus from a U District Partnership Welcome Tent.
Seattle Boba Fest specials include:
Boba Gem Tea House
Special offering: Lychee Pina Green Tea — lychee and pineapple combined with green tea! Find Boba Gem inside Mama’s Viet Kitchen.
Hours: 11 am to 10 pm
Location: 4213 University Way NE
Boba Smoothies
Special offering: Milk Tea with Crystal Boba
Hours: 11 am to 10 pm
Location: 1409 NE 45th Street
Boba Up
Special offering: Boba Fest Self-Serve Split Cup — enjoy two individual bubble tea flavors with a special split cup, available while supplies last.
Hours: 11 am to 12 am
Location: 4141 University Way NE
Cold Plate
Special offerings: Vanilla Soft Serve with Brown Sugar Boba — topped with brown sugar boba, enjoy this creamy vanilla soft serve special.
Hours: 1 pm to 10 pm
Location: 5240 University Way NE
Ding Tea Seattle
Special offering: Monster Boba Latte — deliciously made with brown sugar, milk, and boba.
Hours: 11 am to 10 pm
Location: 4725 University Way NE
Don’t Yell At Me
Special offering: Pink Lychee Smoothie Topped with Cheese Foam — enjoy this fan-favorite smoothie made with real lychee and topped with a signature sea salt cheese foam.
Hours: 12 pm to 11 pm
Location: 4511 University Way NE
Mee Sum Pastry and Cafe
Special Offering: Japanese Milk Tea
Hours: 8 am to 6:30 pm
Location: 4343 University Way NE
Merkari Tea Bar
Special offerings: Brown Sugar Hojicha Latte with Pearls — freshly brewed, pair this Hojicha tea with the milk of your choice, sweetened with homemade brown sugar.
Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm
Location: 4701 Brooklyn Ave NE
Oasis Tea Zone
Special offerings: Mango Lemonade with Mango Popping Boba —
fresh mango and lemons topped with juicy mango popping boba
Hours: 11 am to 11 pm
Location: 4524 University Way NE
Oh Bear Cafe and Teahouse
Special offerings: White Rabbit Candy Milk Tea — go back to the tastes of your childhood with this white rabbit candy melted in milk tea.
Hours: 11 am to 8 pm
Location: 4708 11th Ave NE
R&B Tea UW
Special offerings: House Milk Tea
Hours: 11 am to 9 pm
Location: 1100 NE 45th Street
Sharetea UW
Special offerings: Honey Green Milk Tea with Pearls — refreshing yet strong natural tea flavor combined with the sweetness of drizzled honey.
Hours: 12 pm to 11 pm
Location: 4730 University Way NE
Sip House
Special offerings: Ube Milk Tea — made from purple yams, ube adds to the sweetness of this flavorful milk tea.
Hours: 8 am to 6 pm
Location: 5001 Brooklyn Ave NE
Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery
Special offerings: Milk Tea Ice Cream with Boba Topping — dedicated to producing small-batch, organic ice cream; enjoy a custom flavor made in celebration of Boba Fest.
Hours: 12 pm to 11 pm
Location: 4301 University Way NE
Timeless Tea
Special offerings: Mango Pomelo Sago — diced mango and pomelo, combined with sago, make a rich and contemporary combination.
Hours: 11 am to 11 pm
Location: 1000 NE 50th Street
TP Tea
Special offerings: TieGuanYin Latte — made with this folkloric and sought-after Chinese Oolong tea that offers a delicate floral aroma.
Hours: 1 to 8 pm
Location: 1312 NE 45th Street
Yan Tea
Special offerings: Cream Strawberry — fresh strawberries, jasmine green tea, and sea salt cheese cream foam, topped with boba.
Hours: 12 pm to 9 pm
Location: 5210 Roosevelt Way NE
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea
Special offerings: Brown Sugar Pearl with Milk — made with Taiwanese light brown sugar; these tasty pearls are handcrafted to perfection.
Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm
Location: 5000 University Way NE