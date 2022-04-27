Seattle's first-ever boba festival is happening this weekend

Special offering: Lychee Pina Green Tea — lychee and pineapple combined with green tea! Find Boba Gem inside Mama’s Viet Kitchen.

Hours: 11 am to 10 pm

Location: 4213 University Way NE

Special offering: Milk Tea with Crystal Boba

Hours: 11 am to 10 pm

Location: 1409 NE 45th Street

Special offering: Boba Fest Self-Serve Split Cup — enjoy two individual bubble tea flavors with a special split cup, available while supplies last.

Hours: 11 am to 12 am

Location: 4141 University Way NE

Special offerings: Vanilla Soft Serve with Brown Sugar Boba — topped with brown sugar boba, enjoy this creamy vanilla soft serve special.

Hours: 1 pm to 10 pm

Location: 5240 University Way NE

Special offering: Monster Boba Latte — deliciously made with brown sugar, milk, and boba.

Hours: 11 am to 10 pm

Location: 4725 University Way NE

Special offering: Pink Lychee Smoothie Topped with Cheese Foam — enjoy this fan-favorite smoothie made with real lychee and topped with a signature sea salt cheese foam.

Hours: 12 pm to 11 pm

Location: 4511 University Way NE

Special Offering: Japanese Milk Tea

Hours: 8 am to 6:30 pm

Location: 4343 University Way NE

Special offerings: Brown Sugar Hojicha Latte with Pearls — freshly brewed, pair this Hojicha tea with the milk of your choice, sweetened with homemade brown sugar.

Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm

Location: 4701 Brooklyn Ave NE

Special offerings: Mango Lemonade with Mango Popping Boba —

fresh mango and lemons topped with juicy mango popping boba

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm

Location: 4524 University Way NE

Special offerings: White Rabbit Candy Milk Tea — go back to the tastes of your childhood with this white rabbit candy melted in milk tea.

Hours: 11 am to 8 pm

Location: 4708 11th Ave NE

Special offerings: House Milk Tea

Hours: 11 am to 9 pm

Location: 1100 NE 45th Street

Special offerings: Honey Green Milk Tea with Pearls — refreshing yet strong natural tea flavor combined with the sweetness of drizzled honey.

Hours: 12 pm to 11 pm

Location: 4730 University Way NE

Special offerings: Ube Milk Tea — made from purple yams, ube adds to the sweetness of this flavorful milk tea.

Hours: 8 am to 6 pm

Location: 5001 Brooklyn Ave NE

Special offerings: Milk Tea Ice Cream with Boba Topping — dedicated to producing small-batch, organic ice cream; enjoy a custom flavor made in celebration of Boba Fest.

Hours: 12 pm to 11 pm

Location: 4301 University Way NE

Special offerings: Mango Pomelo Sago — diced mango and pomelo, combined with sago, make a rich and contemporary combination.

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm

Location: 1000 NE 50th Street

Special offerings: TieGuanYin Latte — made with this folkloric and sought-after Chinese Oolong tea that offers a delicate floral aroma.

Hours: 1 to 8 pm

Location: 1312 NE 45th Street

Special offerings: Cream Strawberry — fresh strawberries, jasmine green tea, and sea salt cheese cream foam, topped with boba.

Hours: 12 pm to 9 pm

Location: 5210 Roosevelt Way NE

Special offerings: Brown Sugar Pearl with Milk — made with Taiwanese light brown sugar; these tasty pearls are handcrafted to perfection.

Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm

Location: 5000 University Way NE