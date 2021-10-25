Although Halloween may be different this year, we still suggest that you enjoy the occasion by dressing up.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults and children should change their typical Halloween plans to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

While they don’t recommend trick or treating or house parties, the CDC does allow dressing up, pumpkin carving, and movie marathons.

Here are 10 last-minute costumes that are perfect for Seattleites.

Grey’s Anatomy

Gather your housemates and put on some scrubs. One of the easiest Halloween costumes, you literally just need one-colored hospital-gown-looking pyjamas or a lab coat and you’re good to go. A great thing about this costume is that face masks work perfectly.

Space Needle

Is it a little weird to dress up as the Space Needle? Yes. Is it doable? Also yes. Simply grab some cardboard or paper, trace out the needle base, and strap a couple of plates to your head. Really finish the look by taping on glue sticks.

Coffee Snob

We all know at least one coffee snob from Seattle. You know the one. They don’t do Starbucks, and they can’t get over the latest coffee shop that just opened in Capitol Hill. For this costume, pair a coffee-related graphic tee with a coffee mug and favorite bag of overpriced joe.

Fremont Troll

Not gonna lie, the Fremont Troll is pretty perfect for Halloween. That thing is kind of creepy as is. For this costume, find a grey long sleeve shirt and pants. Paint your face grey, and go above and beyond by creating a hat that looks like a bridge. (For this, we suggest taping some cardboard to the top of a baseball hat.)

Jay Inslee

Celebrate Washington Governor Jay Inslee by dressing up as him. Don a suit and tie, and don’t forget your matching face mask.

Zombie basketball player (Seattle Supersonics)

We love ’em, we miss ’em, dress up as ’em. Either gather a group of friends or go solo as a star player of the Seattle Supersonics. Make it extra spooky (and funny) by adding blood to your jersey and painting your face in zombie-like makeup.

Grunge boy/girl

You knew this one was going to be on the list. Grab your best dirty flannel, black jeans, vans, a black face covering, and beanie and you’ll be good to go. For this costume, you could really just wear anything black or oversized.

Macklemore

Macklemore will always be cool in our books. Slick back your hair, slap on a fake mustache (or grow one if you’re able to) and throw on a big coat and chains. His most recognizable look will still have to be his “Thrift Shop” music video outfit, which consists of black jeans and a fuzzy printed coat.

Jenny Durkan

If Jay Inslee wasn’t your preferred politician, go for Mayor Jenny Durkan. Throw on a bob wig, face mask, and funky blazer. Feel free to make your own portable podium out of cardboard for extra pizzazz.

Kurt Cobain (or any other rocker from the ’90s)

We only say Kurt Cobain because when people think of Seattle musicians, Cobain comes to mind. Just like the “grunge boy/girl” costume, throw on oversized threads, keep the bedhead, and you’re good to go.