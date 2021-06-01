Krispy Kreme offering FREE donuts on National Donut Day

No matter where you are in the States, chances are you could use a sugary treat right about now. So, it’s a good thing Krispy Kreme has a sweet deal coming up this week for us.

On National Donut Day — Friday, June 4, 2021 — patrons are invited to head into their nearest participating Krispy Kreme location for a FREE donut of their choice.

This means you can pick up any flavor you want.

From Original Glazed to Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, you have some serious options, people.

The free donut deal is limited to one per person and can only be cashed in by customers who head in-shop or roll through the drive-thru.

It’s the iconic glazed donuts purveyor’s favourite day, and it’s one of our favourite deals. Be sure to get yours while supplies last on June 4 only.