Kraft is paying people $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas

What would you do if a company paid you not to use their product?

Because if you were planning to use Philadelphia Cream Cheese to make dessert this holiday season, you may be entitled to a digital reward from Kraft.

The multi-billion-dollar food manufacturing company is a leading supplier of the popular cheesecake ingredient, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, but has been unable to get the product into grocery stores across the United States in time for the holiday season.

Disruptions in the global supply chain have instead prompted the company to encourage their customers to #spreadthefeeling in another way and is offering individuals $20 to go towards another dessert.

“A delicious cheesecake is a holiday tradition that many families look forward to. At Philadelphia, we believe these moments of delight that pull you into holiday feelings really matter,” reads the company website.

“So, if cheesecake is on less holiday tables this year, we want to make sure that you still get that holiday feeling, even if it’s through other desserts,” it continues.

In order to receive your digital reimbursement, you need to send in your dessert receipt dated December 17 to 24, 2021. More information can be found here.

The $20 reimbursement is only available to residents of the United States while supplies last.