10 Hanukkah events in Seattle you don't want to miss

Hanukkah, the eight-night Jewish Festival of Lights, begins this year on Sunday, November 28, and ends the evening of Monday, December 6.

Along with special songs and games, the festivities include eating Hanukkah foods, which have been prepared in oil, including latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), among other edible delights.

Here are ten Hanukkah events taking place in and around Seattle this year:

This holiday season, Stroum Jewish Community Center is creating its own magical world of lights for families to explore. Walk among light-covered trees, make shadow puppets, play with color changers, and explore an imaginative light exhibit. The display is best experienced in the dark, so plan to stop by after 4 pm.

When: November 28 to January 3

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Stroum Jewish Community Center — 3801 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island

Admission: Free

Celebrate the third night of Hanukkah with three great bands. First up is I Am What I Am: the music of John Zorn’s Masada led by Wayne Horvitz, followed by Seattle’s hot klezmer brass band: Shpilkis, and The Klein Party who’ll woo the crowd with Klezmerish Music from All the Old Countries.

When: Tuesday, November 30

Time: doors at 5:30 pm, show at 6:30 pm

Where: The Royal Room — 5000 Rainier Avenue S, Seattle

Admission: by donation

Join the Chabad of the Central Cascades as they light the Grand Menorah in Downtown Issaquah. There will be Jewish music, latkes, doughnuts, chocolate gelt, and arts and crafts stations.

When: Tuesday, November 30

Time: 5 pm

Where: Front Street N and NW Dogwood Street, Issaquah

Admission: Free

Celebrate Chanukah with fellow young professionals. There’ll be a liquid nitrogen ice cream bar, top-shelf bar, gourmet latke bar, donut wall of fame, menorah lighting ceremony, live music, and a DJ spinning.

When: Tuesday, November 30

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Downtown Seattle

Admission: $40 to $50; tickets available online

The annual menorah lighting at Green Lake will include latkas, sufganiyot, balloon twister, Hanukkah music, and The Dreidel Man.

When: Wednesday, December 1

Time: 5 pm

Where: 7900 E Green Lake Drive N, Seattle

Admission: Free

This Hanukkah celebration includes a giant menorah lighting, mitzvah tank, donuts, gourmet pizza, hot latkes, hot drinks, and music.

When: Thursday, December 2

Time: 5 pm

Where: Westlake Park

Admission: Free

Spin dreidels and eat chocolate gold coins as you celebrate the Festival of Lights under the disco ball. Join Supernova for Drag Queen performances, costumed gogos, and DJs that keep the dance floor moving.

When: Friday, December 3

Time: 9 pm to 4 am

Where: 110 South Horton Street, Seattle

Admission: $20; tickets are available online

The Chabad of Shoreline is hosting its annual Chanuka celebration at Shoreline City Hall. The event will include a public menorah lighting, children’s program, raffles and gifts, traditional Chanuka delights, and music from a live klezmer band.

When: Sunday, December 5

Time: 5:30 pm

Where: Shoreline City Hall

Admission: Free

Seattle Jewish Chorale invites you to join their short virtual recital. The recital celebrates family, community, and of course, Hanukkah.

When: Sunday, December 5

Time: 2:15 pm

Where: online

Admission: free

Join the Chabad of NW Seattle and the Fire Department in a Giant Menorah Lighting celebration. The event will include a gelt drop from a firetruck, firetruck tours, latkas, jelly doughnuts, music, and a raffle for a grand prize.

When: Sunday, December 5

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: 5420 22nd Avenue NW, Seattle

Admission: Free