EventsWinterCuratedOutdoors

10 Hanukkah events in Seattle you don't want to miss

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
Nov 29 2021, 9:07 pm
10 Hanukkah events in Seattle you don't want to miss
maglara/Shutterstock

Hanukkah, the eight-night Jewish Festival of Lights, begins this year on Sunday, November 28, and ends the evening of Monday, December 6.

Along with special songs and games, the festivities include eating Hanukkah foods, which have been prepared in oil, including latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), among other edible delights.

Here are ten Hanukkah events taking place in and around Seattle this year:

Lights Up at the J

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stroum JCC (@stroumjcc)

This holiday season, Stroum Jewish Community Center is creating its own magical world of lights for families to explore. Walk among light-covered trees, make shadow puppets, play with color changers, and explore an imaginative light exhibit. The display is best experienced in the dark, so plan to stop by after 4 pm. 

When: November 28 to January 3
Time: 4 to 9 pm
Where: Stroum Jewish Community Center — 3801 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island
Admission: Free

Chanukah at The Royal Room 

Celebrate the third night of Hanukkah with three great bands. First up is I Am What I Am: the music of John Zorn’s Masada led by Wayne Horvitz, followed by Seattle’s hot klezmer brass band: Shpilkis, and The Klein Party who’ll woo the crowd with Klezmerish Music from All the Old Countries.

When: Tuesday, November 30
Time: doors at 5:30 pm, show at 6:30 pm
Where: The Royal Room — 5000 Rainier Avenue S, Seattle
Admission: by donation

Outdoor Menorah Lighting in Issaquah

Join the Chabad of the Central Cascades as they light the Grand Menorah in Downtown Issaquah. There will be Jewish music, latkes, doughnuts, chocolate gelt, and arts and crafts stations.

When: Tuesday, November 30
Time: 5 pm
Where: Front Street N and NW Dogwood Street, Issaquah
Admission: Free

Fire And Ice Chanukah Soiree

Celebrate Chanukah with fellow young professionals. There’ll be a liquid nitrogen ice cream bar, top-shelf bar, gourmet latke bar, donut wall of fame, menorah lighting ceremony, live music, and a DJ spinning.

When: Tuesday, November 30
Time: 8 to 11 pm
Where: Downtown Seattle
Admission: $40 to $50; tickets available online

Public Menorah Lighting at Green Lake 

The annual menorah lighting at Green Lake will include latkas, sufganiyot, balloon twister, Hanukkah music, and The Dreidel Man.

When: Wednesday, December 1
Time: 5 pm
Where: 7900 E Green Lake Drive N, Seattle
Admission: Free

Light Up The Night Pizza Fest

This Hanukkah celebration includes a giant menorah lighting, mitzvah tank, donuts, gourmet pizza, hot latkes, hot drinks, and music.

When: Thursday, December 2
Time: 5 pm
Where: Westlake Park
Admission: Free

Festival of Lights at Supernova

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Supernova Seattle (@supernovaseattle)

Spin dreidels and eat chocolate gold coins as you celebrate the Festival of Lights under the disco ball. Join Supernova for Drag Queen performances, costumed gogos, and DJs that keep the dance floor moving.

When: Friday, December 3
Time: 9 pm to 4 am
Where: 110 South Horton Street, Seattle
Admission: $20; tickets are available online

Annual Grand Chanuka Celebration

The Chabad of Shoreline is hosting its annual Chanuka celebration at Shoreline City Hall. The event will include a public menorah lighting, children’s program, raffles and gifts, traditional Chanuka delights, and music from a live klezmer band.

When: Sunday, December 5
Time: 5:30 pm
Where: Shoreline City Hall
Admission: Free

Wordless Joy to Last Eight Nights

Seattle Jewish Chorale invites you to join their short virtual recital. The recital celebrates family, community, and of course, Hanukkah.

When: Sunday, December 5
Time: 2:15 pm
Where: online
Admission: free

Giant Menorah Lighting and Gelt Drop

Join the Chabad of NW Seattle and the Fire Department in a Giant Menorah Lighting celebration. The event will include a gelt drop from a firetruck, firetruck tours, latkas, jelly doughnuts, music, and a raffle for a grand prize.

When: Sunday, December 5
Time: 4:30 pm
Where: 5420 22nd Avenue NW, Seattle
Admission: Free

Alyssa TherrienAlyssa Therrien
+ Listed
+ Winter
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT