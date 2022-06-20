7 of the most talented engagement ring designers in Seattle

Now that we’re somewhat mostly back to “normal,” it seems as though couples these days are either breaking up or getting engaged.
If you’re one of the latter couples, or perhaps you’re thinking about getting married, this is the article for you.
Here are seven of the best engagement ring designers in Seattle — and yes, they do make them all in-house.
Valerie Madison
Valerie Madison began with a simple vision: to be a trusted designer of quality, aesthetically pleasing jewelry. Her designs celebrate not only the beauty of life and love but also the natural world and the stunning gemstones that come from it.
Location: 1411 34th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-395-6359
Facebook | Instagram
Green Lake Jewelry Works
Since 1996, Green Lake Jewelry Works has been crafting custom-designed engagement rings, wedding bands, and other jewelry. All of their diamonds and gems are sustainably and ethically sourced.
Location: 550 NE Northgate Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-527-1108
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Silver and Salt
Silver and Salt uses recycled metals and conflict-free, ethically sourced gemstones. In addition to their catalog of jewelry, you can also work with the shop to make your own bespoke engagement rings and wedding bands.
Location: 1517 First Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-624-6122
Facebook | Instagram
Aide-mémoire Jewelry
Aide-mémoire Jewelry is great for the eco-friendly couple. Made with recycled materials in an eco-friendly studio, you and your partner can shop through conflict-free wedding jewelry created by Aran Galligan.
Location: 7003 3rd Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 314-441-5173
Facebook | Instagram
Joseph Jewelry
Joseph Jewelry understands that people are constantly on the move. In addition to locations in Seattle and Bellevue, you can also work with the jewelers online to create the perfect engagement band to your specifications.
Location: 1413 4th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-736-7348
Location: 10129 Main Street Ste 107, Bellevue
Phone: 425-453-8258
Facebook | Instagram
WJD Custom Design Fine Jewelry
WJD Custom Design Fine Jewelry is inspired by European architecture and the cathedrals in Europe that head jeweler Waclaw Jan Domaradzki visited in his childhood. He offers complimentary jewelry cleaning and checks, repairs, resizing, custom designs and redesigns, settings, rhodium plating, and appraisals. All work is done on the premises in Seattle.
Location: 2208 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-784-3693
J. Lewis Jewelry
J. Lewis Jewelry has one hundred and fifty years of experience in the retail and wholesale diamond and jewelry business. With an expert staff, convenient location, on-site workshop, and relaxed showroom, J. Lewis Jewelry is a great spot to browse jewelry designs, consult about gemstones, and be inspired to create your own one-of-a-kind ring.
Location: 10575 NE 12th Street, Bellevue
Phone: 425-455-2204
Facebook | Instagram