Canada Goose to stop purchasing and using fur by 2022

Canada Goose has announced that it will no longer purchase or use fur in its products by the end of next year.

According to the company, through a phased approach, Canada Goose will stop purchasing fur by the end of 2021 and will no longer manufacture with fur by the end of 2022.

This move is driven by its current focus on its purpose-based platform, HUMANATURE.

“Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to; this decision transforms how we will continue to do just that,” said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose.

“We continue to expand – across geographies and climates – launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose, and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.”

Canada Goose launched its most sustainable parka last year, the Standard Expedition Parka, followed by the introduction of a new category of lightweight down jackets, the Cypress and Crofton.

They are committed to reducing its impact on the environment.

“This is a significant step forward toward building a more humane and sustainable world. We applaud Canada Goose’s commitment to end the use of all fur by late 2022 and the leadership position they are taking in their industry,” said Barbara Cartwright, CEO of Humane Canada.

In 2019, Canada Goose announced its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions and reduce them by more than 80% by 2025.

They also plan to transition 90% of their materials to Preferred Fibres and Materials, sustainable alternatives, by 2025. According to the company, they aim to integrate sustainable solutions into 100% of its packaging by 2025.