7 bike routes around Seattle for those seeking a sunny day activity

LeHiking is for suckers, it’s all about biking this summer.
Biking is a great summertime activity as it strengthens your leg muscles without overstressing your joints. It’s also fairly simple and allows you to cruise at your own pace.
Here are seven of our favorite biking spots in Seattle for the summertime.
Cheshiahud Lake Union Loop Trail
The trail passes through six neighborhoods (South Lake Union, Westlake, Fremont, Wallingford, University District, and Eastlake) all in one run. On the north side of Lake Union, the trail connects to the Burke Gillman Trail and passes by Gas Works, the iconic Seattle park. The route also crosses over two active draw bridges, Fremont and University, and offers a unique perspective of Seattle.
Green Lake
Elliott Bay Trail
The Elliott Bay Trail stretches seven miles from Downtown Seattle to Smith Cove in the Magnolia neighborhood. Starting from CenturyLink Field, bike along Elliott Bay, pass by the new Pike Place Market viewpoint, the Seattle Waterfront, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and Myrtle Edwards Park. If you want to add more mileage to your ride you can either do a quick trip from the Olympic Sculpture Park to the Seattle Center or continue your ride all the way to the Ballard Locks.
Seward Park
Seward Park is a gorgeous space that boasts a 2.4-mile bike ride with 300 acres of beautiful forest land. You’re going to love biking through the old-growth forest where you can birdwatch and more.
Alki Beach
The Alki trail is perfect for bikers as it features two lanes: one for bikers and one for walkers. Although an easy ride, you may encounter high car traffic as you head towards the West Seattle Bridge.
Bainbridge Island
Hop on the ferry with your wheels and enjoy a day on Bainbridge Island. If you’re really wanting to bike, hit the 35-mile loop around the entire island. If that’s not enough, venture onto the various mountain bike trails on the island — only if your bike is outfitted for it, though.
Discovery Park
