Best Halloween treats to get in Seattle this season
The best part of Halloween isn’t the costumes or corn mazes, it’s the treats.
At six years old, there was nothing better than a few handfuls of candy. Today, it’s all about pies, sweets, beers, and adult treats.
Here are some must-try Halloween treats, eats, and sips to get in or around Seattle.
Top Pot Doughnuts
Enjoy an apple cider doughnut, pumpkin old-fashioned doughnut, or any other doughnut from Top Pot for just $2 all month long.
Location: A full list of locations is available online
Batch Baking Company
All month, enjoy apple cinnamon palmers, maple brown sugar pecan cookies, and even apple cider donuts.
Location: 808 12th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-822-6308
Cinnaholic
Vegans and meat-eaters can rejoice because this sweet treat is freshly baked, delicious, and 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and cholesterol-free. There are currently pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls, fluffernutter cinnamon rolls, and savoury pizza rolls on the fall rotation.
Location: 816 E Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-922-3253
Elysian Brewing
Drink down a 12-pack of pumpkin-themed beers from Elysian Brewing. The pack includes favourites such as Night Owl and The Great Pumpkin.
Location: 5410 Airport Way S, Seattle
Phone: 206-900-7973
Location: 542 1st Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-382-4498
Location: 1221 E Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-906-9148
Cupcake Royale
Pumpkin cake with cardamom cheese frosting and pumpkin seeds are what you’ll enjoy at Cupcake Royale this fall. The spot is also serving up an adorable Halloween four-pack of cupcakes as well as a dozen decorated cupcakes.
Location: 2052 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-701-6238
The Flora Bakehouse
Boonicorn Horns are delicious, adorable, and not at all spooky. The treats are available all October alongside pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal danishes.
Location: 1511 S Lucille Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-762-0418
Milk Drunk
This autumn, enjoy a pumpkin mascarpone soft serve with festive sprinkles or a matcha latte soft serve.
Location: 2805 Beacon Avenue S, Seattle
Shugs Soda Fountain
Shugs Soda Fountain is serving up pumpkin ice cream and maple nut ice cream with actual nuts in it. Of course, they also have gorgeous loaded ice cream just for fall topped with banana bread, spiced walnuts, homemade caramel drizzle, and whipped cream.
Location: 1525 1st Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-602-6420
Piroshky Piroshky
Enjoy a pumpkin toffee braid or Korean beef and rice piroshki this fall. Of course, you could stick to their regular menu, but come on… Korean beef? Yum.
Location: 1908 Pike Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-764-1000
Cafe Flora
Cafe Flora is ready for fall with pumpkin pancakes with candied pepitas and cinnamon whipped cream. The spot also has an awesome array of seasonally inspired dishes.
Location: 2901 E Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-325-9100
