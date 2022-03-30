You have one more day to enjoy 19 cent burgers in Seattle

Dick’s Drive-In has brought back their 19 cent burgers.

On Tuesday, March 29, the burgers were available at the Wallingford and Queen Anne locations. On Wednesday, March 30, the burgers were available at Lake City, Holman Road, and Crossroads.

On March 31, the discount burgers are available at the Edmonds and Kent locations.

