7 places in Portland perfect for scenic walks this fall
With the perfect weather approaching, it would be a shame to spend most of your time indoors.
Rather than walking around your neighborhood for the 300th time, try venturing elsewhere while remaining in the city.
Here are seven places in Portland perfect for a fall stroll:
Tryon Creek
You’ll have no shortage of hiking trails to choose from at Tryon Creek State Natural Area. With gorgeous forests all around you, and eight miles of hiking trails, including bridges and boardwalks, for those of all ages to enjoy, you’ll likely forget that you’re just 15 minutes away from Portland.
Wildwood Trail
The Wildwood Trail starts near the Oregon Zoo, and it twists and winds all over the place, heading roughly north-west. Being one of the best trails in the Portland area, and kicking off within the city limits, it’s a must for Portlandians.
Salmonberry Trail
Just a little over an hour west of Portland, the Salmonberry Trail on the edge of Tillamook State Forest is filled with abandoned train tracks, tunnels, and absolutely stunning forest scenery.
Lost Lake
The beauty of Lost Lake is not “lost” on Oregonians. It’s a breath-taking vista of trees, mountains, and a gorgeous body of water. However, it’s the trail around the lake that brings us here today. As we look for reasons to get outside and capture some exercise and zen, we can’t think of a place better than the Lost Lake trail.
The Trail of Ten Falls
This drop-dead gorgeous hike is just an hour’s drive from Portland in Silver Falls State Park and will take you through — yes, you guessed it — 10 beautiful cascading waterfalls of all shapes and sizes, ranging from 27 feet to the pinnacle waterfall of the hike at a whopping height of 178 feet.
Angel’s Rest
It’s a long way up, but you might be hard-pressed to find a look of the Columbia River Gorge like the one at the summit of Angel’s Rest. The trail is just a short 30-minute drive from Downtown Portland, and provides the difficulty in the climb, and the Instagram-slaying vistas.
Tamanawas Falls
This stunning 100-foot-high and 40-foot-wide waterfall on the east slope of Mount Hood will have you walking along Cold Spring Creek shaded by massive Douglas fir and cedar trees. Make sure to buy a recreation pass from the Mt. Hood National Forest. The trail is about 1.5 hours from Portland at the Tamanawas Falls Trailhead.