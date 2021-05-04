Glass Animals will be performing at Portland's Keller Auditorium next March

The British pop band Glass Animals have taken over our earbuds with their song “Heatwave.”

Next year, they’ll be taking over the Keller Auditorium on March 8, performing tunes off their third studio album, Dreamland.

The group officially announced the dates for the North American leg of the Dreamland Tour, kicking off on August 30, 2021, in Lewiston, New York.

right then, here we go! switch the lights back on N.America 💡

DREAMLAND 2021 / 2022 tour is ON

tix on sale 10am local time this thursdayhttps://t.co/qNInhO95KB pic.twitter.com/IdhDLxzWho — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) May 4, 2021

Pineapples have become symbolic for the band. The mention of the fruit in songs has inspired appearances at shows. The high-energy performances of the pineapple-wielding band and their fans have even caused the fruit to be banned from major festivals, such as Reading and Leeds.

Those interested in getting their hands on a pair of tickets to the Glass Animals show at the Keller Auditorium can do so at 10 am local time on May 6.

Glass Animals in Portland

When: March 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Keller Auditorium, Portland