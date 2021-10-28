Montreal dessert shop creates suggestive waffles on a stick
If you’re in the mood for naughty treats in Montreal, a shop in The Plateau serves up some entertaining suggestive-shaped waffles.
Zizi Pop specializes in phallic delights. The shop stuffs a wiener into their signature member-shaped waffles and sprinkled them with a variety of toppings.
Think of a fuse between pogos, waffles, and ice cream. Except, you know, shaped like a Johnson.
Zizi Pop had a temporary pop-up shop in the Old Port over the summer but has since settled in permanently in The Plateau.
The process is rather easy: pouring their waffle batter into a penis-shaped mould. Tasty toppings include icing, caramel, sprinkles. chocolate, vanilla, pretzels, bananas, whipped cream, strawberries, smarties, and of course, nuts.
Look, sometimes immaturity is the tastiest food. Zizi Pop’s waffles range from $7 to $11 and are available for dine-in and takeout.
Zizi Pop
Where: 1329 Avenue du Mont-Royal Est
Hours: Wednesday – Friday, 4 pm – 10 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 10 pm; closed Monday & Tuesday