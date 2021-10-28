Montreal dessert shop creates suggestive waffles on a stick

If you’re in the mood for naughty treats in Montreal, a shop in The Plateau serves up some entertaining suggestive-shaped waffles.

Zizi Pop specializes in phallic delights. The shop stuffs a wiener into their signature member-shaped waffles and sprinkled them with a variety of toppings.

Think of a fuse between pogos, waffles, and ice cream. Except, you know, shaped like a Johnson.

Zizi Pop had a temporary pop-up shop in the Old Port over the summer but has since settled in permanently in The Plateau.

The process is rather easy: pouring their waffle batter into a penis-shaped mould. Tasty toppings include icing, caramel, sprinkles. chocolate, vanilla, pretzels, bananas, whipped cream, strawberries, smarties, and of course, nuts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zizi Pop (@zizipopmtl)

Look, sometimes immaturity is the tastiest food. Zizi Pop’s waffles range from $7 to $11 and are available for dine-in and takeout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zizi Pop (@zizipopmtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zizi Pop (@zizipopmtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zizi Pop (@zizipopmtl)

Zizi Pop

Where: 1329 Avenue du Mont-Royal Est

Hours: Wednesday – Friday, 4 pm – 10 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 10 pm; closed Monday & Tuesday