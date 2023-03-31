Zellers opening date announced for all five Quebec stores

Zellers is officially back and the nostalgic brand is set to open five stores here in Quebec over the coming days.

After highly anticipated store openings in Ontario and Alberta, it’s finally Quebec’s turn to check out the refreshed retail concept.

Zellers will open four locations within Hudson’s Bay in Quebec on Tuesday, April 4. There are five in total, two of which are in the greater Montreal area:

Carrefour de l’Estrie ( Sherbrooke )

) Galeries d’ Anjou (Ville d’ Anjou )

(Ville d’ ) Les Galeries de la Capital ( Quebec City )

) Les Promenades Gatineau ( Gatineau )

) **Place Rosemère (Rosemère) will open April 27

As it turns out, the Zellers Diners on Wheels are “still refuelling” and will one day make a visit to Quebec, but not quite yet.

More information on opening day events and Zellers Diners on Wheels will be released later.

Zellers customers, new and returning, will be able to pick up reasonably priced, quality items at the stores, including kitchenware, accent furniture and home décor, organization and storage options, baby and kids toys, apparel for pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

If you can’t wait to start your shopping, the e-commerce platform, Zellers.ca, has launched this week.

With files from Daily Hive’s Sarah Anderson