WWE tickets still available at less than $50 for tonight’s show in Montreal

If you’re looking to add a bit of wrestling to your weekend plans, there are still tickets available to tonight’s WWE Smackdown at the Bell Centre.

WWE will return to the Bell Centre on Friday night for the first time in over three years. Tonight’s card includes Roman Reigns, Matthew Riddle, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, and Montreal’s Kevin Owens, among others.

Tickets are still available to tonight’s big fight and what’s more, they’re less than $50.

Evenko currently has more than 100 tickets in the Bell Centre’s 400 section for $42.50, tax-in, including fees.

Tickets in the 300 section are up for grabs at $53.25, and about two dozen tickets on the ground floor (section 100) are available at just under $100.

What do you say, Montreal? Want to kick off the weekend with some sweat and throwdowns?

Check out the Evenko listing for more information and ticket prices.

Bell Centre doors open at 6:15 pm and the show kicks off (maybe literally) at 7:45 pm.