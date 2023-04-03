Weather warning: Freezing rain alert issued for Montreal

Things are expected to get slick and icy this Wednesday. As a result, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal and additional areas in southern Quebec.

Because of a low-pressure system from Colorado, ECCC says “significant freezing rain amounts” could be left over the western part of the province, as well as over areas north of the St. Lawrence Valley and central regions.

As of now, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Wednesday forecast is calling for a low of 2°C and a high of 3°C. Snow is expected in the morning, while rain is expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

Despite mild temperatures, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy, slippery and dangerous.

Meteorologists warn that power outages are also possible.

To monitor additional alerts and forecasts issued by ECCC, you can visit its website.