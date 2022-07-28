Severe thunderstorm and hail warning issued for Montreal area

On Thursday afternoon Environment Canada issued a weather alert for multiple regions in southern Quebec. According to meteorologists, the following areas will likely be affected by severe thunderstorms:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The storm is expected to draw damaging wind gusts, nickel size hail, and heavy rain. Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms have the capacity to produce tornadoes. Environment Canada has already issued a tornado warning for Lachute, Quebec, a town 82 km outside of Montreal.

While the rain is expected to subside by 7 pm tonight, it is recommended to apply the following rule: “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

You can continue to monitor local storm updates on weather.gc.ca.