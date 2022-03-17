How the weather lines up for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Montreal

As Montrealers get ready for a St. Patrick’s weekend filled with green beer, Irish jigs, fiddle music, and some long-awaited partying, they should also prepare for some rainy weather.

That’s right, Montreal will feel very much like gloomy old Ireland all weekend. According to Environment Canada, the city will maintain a warm 7°C and consistent rain throughout the whole day and night on Saturday.

Sunday, which is parade day, will see a high of 6°C and periods of showers throughout the day.

So while we may not have gotten the luck of the Irish when it comes to the weather, a little rain is not going to stop our parade, which, now in its 197th edition, has returned after two consecutive years of cancellations.

And if you’re still looking for St. Patrick’s Day weekend plans, be sure to check out the ultimate guide for this year’s festivities.