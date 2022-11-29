Weather alert: Up to 25 mm of rain, strong winds forecast for Montreal

A cocktail of stormy conditions is set to hit the Montreal area this week.
On Tuesday morning Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the following areas in southern Quebec:
- Châteauguay – La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil – Varennes area
- Montréal Island area
According to the warning, rainfall amounts between 20 and 25 millimetres are expected on Wednesday. The forecast also predicts “strong southerly winds” during the day. Environment Canada says “winds could reach 90 kilometres per hour Wednesday evening.”
While most of the precipitation is expected to conclude by Wednesday evening, winds will continue into Thursday.
It is recommended to tie down any fragile holiday decorations as loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injuries or damage.
To monitor future alerts and forecasts, you can visit the Environment Canada website.