Two Montreal universities ranked among Canada's top 5 research schools

Two of Montreal’s most prominent universities have ranked among the top five research schools in the country.

According to Research Infosource Inc.’s yearly ranking, the best academic research institutions include McGill University (3) and Université de Montréal (4).

The Univerity of Toronto and the University of British Columbia topped the list taking the number one and two spots, respectively.

Other Montreal universities named on the national ranking were Université du Québec à Montréal (24), Concordia University (26), and École de technologie supérieure (29).

The new Research Infosource rankings are based on universities’ independent research results throughout 2020’s fiscal year.

The complete list of 50, which indicates 2021’s results, is as follows.