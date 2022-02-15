If you weren’t able to get your hands on a Tim Hortons Iced Capp these past few days, you’re not alone and there’s a reason why.

A few curious customers noticed that their local Tim Hortons was not serving Iced Capps and though the locations each had their different reasons, the coincidence was too odd to let it slip by.

One Reddit user even mentioned that someone they knew noticed a “peanut taste” after drinking their Iced Capp and others agreed.

Though Tim Hortons wouldn’t spill all the beans to Dished, they did share that the reason why there was a lack of Iced Capps in the region was due to a “flavour issue”.

“We’re so sorry to have disappointed some guests in Ontario and Quebec,” said Tim Hortons.

“There was a flavour issue with the product at the impacted restaurants. Once again, we apologize to our guests for any inconvenience.”

Thankfully, the coffee chain confirmed that they expect the impacted restaurants to be serving the cold treat as soon as Wednesday.