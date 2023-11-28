You can get tickets to next month's WWE Montreal-area event for under $32

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the wrestling fan in your life? You’re in luck.

The WWE is capping off their year with an event in Laval on December 28, and tickets are surprisingly inexpensive.

According to Ticketmaster’s website, you can get passes to the upcoming Place Bell show, which is part of the WWE’s Holiday Tour, for less than $32 — which in today’s economy is a major bargain.

A set of tickets in that $40 range will get you seats in the arena’s upper bowl. However, tickets in the $60 range allow you to see the action from various lower bowl sections.

But since Place Bell has a capacity of just 10,000, (half the capacity of Montreal’s Bell Centre) there’s really not a bad seat in the house.

And in case you were wondering, some ringside seats are selling for upward of $1,000.

Featured superstars taking part in matches that night include Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and Montreal’s own Sami Zayn.

Many of the same names were present back on August 20, when the WWE held a SuperShow live event at the Place Bell.

While the late December show is one of the WWE’s last of the year, it’s not its final Canadian outing of 2023. Another Holiday Tour show is set to take place at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto the following night.

As of now, the cheapest tickets remaining for that event are selling for $58 a pop.