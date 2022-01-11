FoodNews

Taco Bell has officially closed all their Quebec locations

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jan 11 2022, 6:44 pm
Taco Bell has officially closed all their Quebec locations
George Sheldon / Shutterstock

In a January 7 tweet, Taco Bell Canada announced that the company would be closing all of their Quebec locations.

The announcement, which was triggered by rumours, confirmed that the chain would no longer operate in the province — for now.

Taco Bell made its Quebec debut 15 years ago when it opened its West Island location. But like a great deal of American franchises, they discovered the unique difficulties of operating in a bilingual province.

Another potential reason for the expansion failure was that many Taco Bell locations in Quebec operated out of stands in spaces shared with KFC rather than their own respective establishments.

Still, many Quebecers adored the Mexican-style franchise and voiced their disappointment to the news on Twitter.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Dished
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT