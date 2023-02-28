STM launches AI tool to help users track detours around Montreal

On Monday, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced the introduction of a new feature for viewing bus network detours.

The AI-based tool, which has been made available in conjunction with the Transit app, is now available in Beta on the home page of the STM website, as well as in the Transit app.

[STM x Transit] 🚌📱 Good news! In collaboration with @transitapp, we are launching a new functionality to help visualize the current bus detours. Try out the beta version now on our website, or on the Transit mobile app. More info ⏩ https://t.co/SWRe3FmQfx pic.twitter.com/PSlm8Ysb0E — STM (@stminfo) February 27, 2023

“We are developing this solution to meet a real need among our customers as we seek to leverage technology to improve the customer experience,” said Marie-Claude Léonard, chief executive officer of the STM in a press release. “We know that it can be difficult to keep track of detours in our extensive 500-square-kilometre network.”

The new feature, which was funded with $200,000 through the Quebec government, allows customers to locate out-of-service stops and their corresponding temporary stops in real-time.

STM users only need to enter their bus line number into the schedule search field on stm.info to use it. The bus route will then be shown in blue, with red for out-of-service areas and dotted lines to indicate detours. If there are no red areas on the route, the bus is travelling as usual.

In the coming weeks, a survey will ask app users for their opinions on the beta version of the feature. On the Transit app, users will be able to leave comments.

Following the trial period, the STM will evaluate the overall performance of the tool. The findings will offer guidance to the STM as it decides how to move forward with the potential rollout of a finished version.