La Ronde looking to hire hundreds of employees for upcoming season

Feb 27 2023, 7:52 pm
dave_ienzi/Instagram
If you’re thinking about a summer job but have no experience, La Ronde has got you covered.
 
Quebec’s biggest amusement park has begun a recruitment process to fill over 1,000 jobs for the upcoming 2022 season, which begins in May. Over the past week, La Ronde has posted a series of social media videos of candidates being interviewed while riding roller coasters.

 

The Six Flags park is seeking seasonal employees 15 years and older for a variety of positions including admissions, customer service, shop attendants, and more.
 
This year, La Ronde will host virtual interviews from February 27 to March 10 and in-person interviews at the park on April 1 and 2. More information and the next steps in the process are available on the La Ronde website.
