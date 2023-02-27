La Ronde looking to hire hundreds of employees for upcoming season

If you’re thinking about a summer job but have no experience, La Ronde has got you covered.
Quebec’s biggest amusement park has begun a recruitment process to fill over 1,000 jobs for the upcoming 2022 season, which begins in May. Over the past week, La Ronde has posted a series of social media videos of candidates being interviewed while riding roller coasters.
The Six Flags park is seeking seasonal employees 15 years and older for a variety of positions including admissions, customer service, shop attendants, and more.
This year, La Ronde will host virtual interviews from February 27 to March 10 and in-person interviews at the park on April 1 and 2. More information and the next steps in the process are available on the La Ronde website.
