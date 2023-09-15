Son of ex-Canadiens captain Saku Koivu is eligible for 2024 NHL Draft

Serving as the Canadiens’ captain for nearly a decade, Finnish forward Saku Koivu was beloved during his tenure in Montreal.

And if fate allows, Habs fans could one day see another Koivu don the CH.

News recently broke that Koivu’s son Aatos is eligible for the 2024 draft, which will take place a little over a decade after his father announced his retirement from the NHL.

Here’s what we know about the young player so far.

The 17-year-old has spent the last few seasons in Finnish team Turun Palloseura’s (HC TPS) junior program. According to stats from his Elite Prospects page, Aatos’ most productive campaign came in 2021-2022 when the forward netted 21 goals and 40 points over 40 games in the U16 SM-sarja league.

Despite still being a minor, he also suited up for a handful of games at the U-18 and U-20 levels last season.

And like his father (and uncle, Mikko), Aatos is a centre.

Already taller than Saku, though, Aatos is listed at five-foot-11 and is likely still growing. With that said, one factor that could work against him is his weight. As of now, he is listed as only being 126 pounds.

But as one Habs fan recently pointed out on social media, that could go way up if he eats enough poutine.

Saku Koivu's son (Aatos Koivu) is eligible for the 2024 draft. He may weigh 126lbs (according to EP) but y'all better BELIEVE we're drafting this kid! We'll get that weight up with a healthy daily dose of poutine.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/8dNrfxpLbX — Habs Chronicle (@HabsChronicle) September 14, 2023

While it would be remarkable, Aatos going to Montreal wouldn’t be the first time a father-son duo plays for the Canadiens.

Both Emile Bouchard and his son Pierre played for Montreal in their respective eras. There’s also former Habs enforcer John Ferguson’s son, who was drafted by the team in 1985 but never managed to suit up for a game.

Then there’s the case of Canadiens legend Bernie Geoffrion, whose son Danny played for the Habs during the one season his father was behind the bench as head coach.