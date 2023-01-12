Another snow storm warning is in effect for Montreal over the next two days

Even though you’re still probably recovering from the last one, mother nature intends on sprinkling her fair share of snow over Montreal in the next 48 hours.

As of Thursday morning a winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada is in effect for the following areas in Quebec:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, snowfall “mixed with freezing precipitation is expected” over the next 48 hours. Snow may intensify this evening over Southern Quebec and is predicted to continue on Friday.

A total of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over certain areas.

Travelling will be presented with difficulties as the snow will accumulate quickly. It may also become mixed with freezing rain on Friday morning. Environment Canada suggests that people “prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

For updates on the forecast, please visit the Environment Canada website.