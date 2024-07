Step into summer glam at the SHEIN pop-up store in Montreal

Looking for the perfect vacation or music festival outfit? SHEIN is bringing an exciting pop-up store to Montreal, and you won’t want to miss out on this chance to update your summer wardrobe!

Inspired by retro glamour and nostalgic summer vibes, the immersive pop-up store will be filled with exclusive collections, engaging activations, and tons of Insta-worthy photo ops.

You can find it at 1192 St. Catherine West from Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, July 14.

In-store, you’ll get to shop the latest summer styles for both men and women, discover the brandā€™s makeup collection, SHEGLAM, and even browse trendy home dĆ©cor and pet accessories.

There will also be a cool clothing revamp studio where you can breathe new life into your old pieces with customizable heat-pressed patches and a nail bar offering complimentary nail art so you can add a little extra flair to your summer look.

Every shopper will receive a free gift with any purchase as well as discounts of up to 30% off!

You’ll also have the chance to score an exclusive limited-edition Montreal tote bag. Just make sure you’re one of the first 250 customers to make a purchase daily and share your experience on TikTok or Instagram with the hashtag #SHEINxmtl.

As part of SHEIN’s commitment to sustainability, the pop-up will also host a clothing donation drive. Bring your gently used clothing to donate, and you’ll receive a special in-store coupon as a thank you.

All donations will go to the Old Brewery Mission, a local non-profit that recycles and repurposes clothing to support the community.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, head to the SHEIN pop-up, and get ready for the shopping experience of the summer.

When: Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, July 14.

Where: 1192 St. Catherine West — Montreal, H3B 1K1