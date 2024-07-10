Step into summer glam at the SHEIN pop-up store in Montreal

Looking for the perfect vacation or music festival outfit? SHEIN is bringing an exciting pop-up store to Montreal, and you won’t want to miss out on this chance to update your summer wardrobe!

Inspired by retro glamour and nostalgic summer vibes, the immersive pop-up store will be filled with exclusive collections, engaging activations, and tons of Insta-worthy photo ops.

You can find it at 1192 St. Catherine West from Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, July 14.

In-store, you’ll get to shop the latest summer styles for both men and women, discover the brand’s makeup collection, SHEGLAM, and even browse trendy home décor and pet accessories.

There will also be a cool clothing revamp studio where you can breathe new life into your old pieces with customizable heat-pressed patches and a nail bar offering complimentary nail art so you can add a little extra flair to your summer look.

Every shopper will receive a free gift with any purchase as well as discounts of up to 30% off!

You’ll also have the chance to score an exclusive limited-edition Montreal tote bag. Just make sure you’re one of the first 250 customers to make a purchase daily and share your experience on TikTok or Instagram with the hashtag #SHEINxmtl.

As part of SHEIN’s commitment to sustainability, the pop-up will also host a clothing donation drive. Bring your gently used clothing to donate, and you’ll receive a special in-store coupon as a thank you.

All donations will go to the Old Brewery Mission, a local non-profit that recycles and repurposes clothing to support the community.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, head to the SHEIN pop-up, and get ready for the shopping experience of the summer.

When: Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, July 14.

Where: 1192 St. Catherine West — Montreal, H3B 1K1