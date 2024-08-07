Get festival-ready at this ÎleSoniq Music Festival pop-up

First things first: Have you gotten your pass to the ÎleSoniq Music Festival? If not, what are you waiting for?

This two-day EDM festival is the largest of its genre in Canada and is taking place right at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène. Hot Girl Summer isn’t over yet, and whether you’re going for the headliners like DJ Snake and Loud Luxury, or are looking for an excuse to get dressed up and dance, there’s no better opportunity.

Speaking of getting dressed up, this brings us to our second point: Do you have an outfit? Because festival fashion is a style within itself, and offers the ultimate opportunity to dress as fun and vibrant as you want.

With this in mind, SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, is set to unveil a spectacular on-site showcase of fun and trendy fashion to transform attendees into the ultimate festival-style icons.

Get glammed up

On Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11, SHEIN’s pop-up will showcase the brand’s vast array of trendy styles to help ticketholders elevate their festival fashion and curate their dream look.

Attendees can schedule appointments at the Transformation Station to get a makeover that includes styling in the latest SHEIN apparel and accessories, as well as professional hair and makeup services. Follow SHEIN on Instagram for appointment availability closer to the event.

If you don’t manage to snag an appointment, you can still get in on the action. The SHEGLAM Bar invites guests to touch up their makeup, customize their mani with nail art, and add a pop of flair with decorative face stickers. These services are complimentary for all pass holders and are available on a walk-in basis while quantities last.

Insta-worthy ‘fits

Once you’re dressed in your festival best, take advantage of the bubble-themed photo-opps. You’ll feel like an influencer amongst the 360-degree photo booth, bubble machine, and other playful props as you get pictures perfect for the ‘gram. Not to mention memories that will last a lifetime!

If you’re headed to ÎleSoniq Music Festival, don’t miss out on SHEIN’s must-visit one-stop shop for all your fashion needs. After all, everyone deserves to let their essence shine through their style.

When: Saturday, August 10 to Sunday, August 11

Where: ÎleSoniq Music Festival – Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal

Cost: Free for festival ticketholders