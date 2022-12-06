EventsConcerts

Shania Twain announces a SECOND show in Montreal

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Dec 6 2022, 3:48 pm
Shania Twain announces a SECOND show in Montreal
Dfree/Shutterstock

Get ready, Montreal. The legendary Shania Twain has added a SECOND show for her upcoming tour at Bell Centre.

Twain previously announced a show in Montreal next May; however, due to sky-high demand, another show has been added for the second leg of her tour in North America.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 am for Twain’s third show of her Queen of Me Tour, which is set for October 25, 2023.

This is welcome news to Shania fans in Montreal, with her last performance in the city in 2015 during her Rock This Country Tour.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

Twain also announced additional shows in stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and Saskatoon.

