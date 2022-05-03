The Royal Canadian Air Force announced that a CF-18 Hornet fighter jet will conduct a flyby over Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral during the departure of Guy Lafleur’s funeral procession today.

The tribute is fitting as, in 2005, Lafleur was appointed honorary colonel of 12 Radar Squadron, an air force unit in Bagotville, Quebec. In February 2013 he was appointed honorary colonel of the 3 Wing Bagotville. The Canadiens legend also became a licensed helicopter pilot after he retired from the NHL.

According to the RCAF, the fighter jet will fly over Montreal’s religious landmark at around 12:45 pm on Tuesday.

The national funeral will begin at 11 am at the cathedral, presided over by Christian Lépine, the Archbishop of Montreal. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and François Legault are among the list of attendees at the invite-only ceremony.

There will be designated spaces for fans and the public outside the cathedral and giant screens will be installed on both sides of the church to allow people to follow the celebration and tribute in real-time.

