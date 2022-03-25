Time's running out to rent Montreal's breathtaking outdoor rooftop hockey rink (VIDEO)

Canadian hockey players have all heard of ODR, but how about some RODR?

Forget regular ol’ outdoor rinks, how about some rooftop outdoor rinks?

Fabrik8 in Mile-Ex offers a 52’x80’ rentable outdoor hockey rink atop a rooftop. Hockey players of any talent level can rent rink for up to four hours, with prices ranging from $240 for an hour to $810 for a four-hour time slot.

Fabrik8 says the ice rink is accessible from the end of November to the end of March. Currently, there are spots available every day until next Friday, April 1.

The rooftop ODR is open from 7 am to 10 pm every day.

“The boards, nets, and resurfacer are professional grade for a hockey experience that is out of the ordinary!” says Fabrik8. There are also two indoor changing rooms available so skaters and players can get into gear in comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴏᴜᴛᴅᴏᴏʀ ʀɪɴᴋ ʜᴇᴀᴠᴇɴ (@odrheaven)

The rink has a zamboni resurfacer to ensure the ice is always smooth and it’s resurfaced before every reservation.

Did you know this magical spot existed in Montreal?

It might be time to make a few calls and hit the ice…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabrik8 (@fabrik8_montreal)

When: Every day until April 1

Time: 7 am – 10 pm

Where: 7236 Waverly, Mile-Ex

Price: $240 – $810