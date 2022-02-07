A new middle eastern restaurant is opening at Montreal’s Time Out market

Another international stop has arrived on the tour de monde of Montreal’s Time Out Market, and this one is bringing mezze-style dishes to the masses.

Mezzmiz, the newest addition to the gourmet dining hall, features Beirut-style Lebanese mezze. According to Time Out, “their menu spotlights lavish middle eastern dishes with modern twists by bringing innovative and fresh takes to old classics.”

The restaurant, which launched as a ghost kitchen in 2020, features delicious renditions of Moroccan lemon confit chicken, filet mignon shawarma, crispy falafels, and muhammara rich with pomegranate molasses and Aleppo pepper.

“Our Beirut-style Lebanese cuisine is very cosmopolitan, in the same vein as Montreal. With different takes on the classics, our team made sure to source the best ingredients we can: the spices, the pomegranate molasses, and the tahini we use are all imported from Lebanon— those are things you just can’t compromise on,” said co-founder Rony Zibara in a press release.

Laurent Ruffier-Lanche, General Manager of Time Out Market Montréal, says Mezzmiz “brings representation to one of Montreal’s largest communities,” citing its launch as the beginning of an “exciting new culinary experience.”

Since re-opening their doors on January 31, Time Out Market has been abiding by the current hours of operation: