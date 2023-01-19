5 Montreal restaurants to check out before the end of January

January in Montreal may be freezing, but things are just heating up when it comes to the city’s restaurant scene. From noodle bars to cafés, to tapas restaurants, new Montreal restaurants are waiting to help you escape the cold.

Here are some of the premier Montreal restaurants you should check out before the end of January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neotokyo Noodle Bar (@neotokyo_mtl)



This new cyberpunk-inspired noodle bar comes from mastermind behind other Montreal favourites, like Biiru Izakaya, Hanzō izakaya and Escondite Cervecería de Barrio. On the menu, you’ll find ramen and mazemen, along with a collection of Japanese-inspired cocktails. Currently, the restaurant is only serving dinner with a lunch and late-night menu in the works.

Address: 425 ave. Viger O RC-001

Phone: (514) 395-2222

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kettlemans Bagel (@kettlemans)



When it comes to bagels, Montreal doesn’t mess around. That’s why when a bagel spot from somewhere else (from Ontario no less!) makes its way to the city, it’s a pretty big deal. Kettleman’s Bagels hails from Ottawa and has officially landed in la belle province right next to the Bell Centre serving Montreal bagels, plus other sandwiches, salads and baked goods.

Address: 1285 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Phone: (438) 858-4838

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar 1994 (@bar1_994)



Over on Stanley, you’ll find the newly opened Bar 1994, a spot that focuses on bringing a taste of Korea and its culture to the people of Montreal – what they eat, what they drink and how they enjoy spending a night out. On the menu, you’ll find a collection of sharing plates and mains inspired by Korean cuisine, including chicken katsu, yuptteuk and dak gangjung.

Address: 1246 rue stanley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cantinova.cafe



You can never have too many cafés in the city. Café Cantinova is a new coffee shop in Saint-Henri that has everything you’re looking for in a café: good coffee, a delicious food menu and impeccable vibes (vinyl vibes to be exact). The perfect place to grab a coffee on the run or to hang out and watch the day pass you by.

Address: 4035 rue Saint-Ambroise #102

Phone: (514) 969-3536

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofra Tapas (@sofratapas)



If there is one style of food that understands that sharing is caring, it’s tapas. Sofra Tapas offers a menu that’s designed to share that’s inspired by Spanish cuisine with a Montreal flair. The space, itself, is vibrant and friendly, making it the perfect place to spend an evening with friends doing the very thing that Montrealers do best.

Address: 151 rue Saint- Viateur O

Phone: (514) 419-2526