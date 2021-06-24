Referee disliked by Montreal fans not officiating Canadiens game tonight

Rest easy, Montreal Canadiens fans: you don’t have to worry about referee Chris Lee tonight.

Missing several crucial calls in Sunday night’s Game 4 loss to Vegas in overtime, Lee quickly became public enemy number one earlier this week.

One call (or lack thereof) was the source of the ire in particular, where he appeared to turn away from a scrum involving Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki and Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb.

McNabb punched Suzuki right in the head. Chris Lee LITERALLY LOOKS AWAY! @nhl WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/5e20RSPH8L — Richard McAdam (@RealRGM81) June 21, 2021

Tonight, it’ll be the same crew as Game 5, which saw Montreal come out on top by a 4-1 score, eliminating any real need for an officiating controversy. Kelly Sutherland and Eric Furlatt will be donning the stripes. Furlatt’s announcement is a bit of positive news for Canadiens fans- they’ve gone 6-1 under him in these playoffs.

And though they had a previous tough history with no wins in the last three years under Sutherland, Montreal is now 1-0 under him these playoffs.

Game time is set for 8 pm tonight. Who knows if we’ve got another infamous referee moment just around the corner?