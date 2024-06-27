The Toronto Raptors are keeping up with their Canadian identity.

Following the NBA Draft, the Raptors have reportedly signed Montreal native Quincy Guerrier to an exhibit-10 deal, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Guerrier is the seventh new player to join the Raptors organization in the last two days, while they signed their eighth shortly after.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that the Raptors also signed Utah Utes centre Branden Carlson to a two-way deal.

On Wednesday night, the Raptors made their pick at 19th overall, selecting Ja’Kobe Walter from Baylor, while they took Jonathan Mogbo at 31st overall to kick off the second round on Thursday. They then acquired Jamal Shead via a pick that originally belonged to the Sacramento Kings while also getting Davion Mitchell and Alexander “Sasha” Vezenkov in the deal.

Lastly, Toronto will acquire Ulrich Chomche, a 6-foot-11 forward from Cameroon, who was taken in the second round with the 57th overall pick. Minnesota Timberwolves officially made the Chomche pick, which the Timberwolves had previously acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies.