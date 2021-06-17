Quebec's second high-end VIP cinema to open in downtown Montreal
Now that we’re allowed back in movie theatres, Cineplex wants to make sure you stay put.
Quebec’s second high-end VIP cinema is opening downtown on Friday. The newest Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP will be located on the lower level of downtown’s Scotiabank Theatre and will offer a “fully licensed, memorable movie-going escape” for adults 18 and over.
VIP Cinemas is an adult-only movie-going experience where guests can have their food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages delivered to them — right in their luxury recliners.
Guests can indulge in traditional concessions, including Cineplex’s tasty popcorn, or choose from an expanded food and beverage menu that features fresh salads and bowls, burgers and wraps, boneless chicken wings, poutine, desserts and a wide selection of cocktails, wines, and premium craft beers.
Movie-goers can order from the VIP menu on their phone through the Cineplex app. Seems like those days of sprinting the bathroom to not miss the good part of a movie is over.
“Movie lovers on the South Shore have enjoyed the VIP Cinemas experience for the past 9 years at Cineplex Odeon Brossard Cinemas and VIP and we are now excited to bring it to residents on the island of Montreal. We recognize the demand and continue to introduce new and refined entertainment choices for movie-lovers across Quebec and all of Canada,” said Daniel Séguin, Senior Vice-President, National Operations, Cineplex.
“With the new appreciation for the theatre, Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP is the perfect place for guests to escape in a unique and luxurious setting, while enjoying the movie-going experience that we’ve all been missing for so long.”
Five of Scotiabank’s 22 theatre rooms have been converted into the Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP high-end rooms.
There’s also a fully licenced lounge where patrons can go to relax, eat, and drink before or after the movie.