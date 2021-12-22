On Wednesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 6,361 new COVID-19 cases.

This is the highest single-day increase ever reported in Quebec, beating out yesterday’s record of 5,043 new COVID-19 cases by a whopping increase of 1,318.

Public health has also added two additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 501,698 total cases and 11,652 deaths in Quebec. There are 445 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 30 since yesterday.

Though the total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients remained stable compared to yesterday at 88 patients, there are 12 new ICU admissions.

Over 83,137 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, 14,523,777 total vaccines have been distributed.

Quebec introduced sweeping measures to get the COVID-19 situation under control on Monday, December 20. Restaurants are operating at 50% capacity, and schools, movie theatres, bars, spas, and fitness facilities have been shuttered.

When he made the announcement about the new measures on December 16, Premier François Legault said that the Omicron is “more contagious” and that the top priority to curb the spread is to limit interactions.