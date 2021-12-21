Quebec reports record-breaking 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 5,043 new COVID-19 cases.

This is the highest single-day increase ever reported in the province, beating out yesterday’s record of 4,571 new COVID-19 cases.

Public health has also added eight additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 495,337 total cases and 11,650 deaths.

There are 415 people hospitalized in Quebec, an increase of 18 since yesterday. There are six new ICU admissions, with a total of 88 COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Over the past day, 76,356 COVID-19 vaccines were administered. Since December 2020, 14,435,353 total vaccines have been distributed.

As of Monday, December 20, Quebec introduced sweeping measures to get the spread of COVID-19 under control. Schools, movie theatres, bars, spas, and fitness facilities have been closed, and restaurants are operating at 50%.

Premier François Legault said Quebec has seen an “explosion” of new COVID-19 cases over the past few days. “Experts believe the number of cases will continue to increase, as will hospitalizations, because of the presence of the new Omicron variant,” said the premier in French.