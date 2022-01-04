Quebecers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 need to only isolate for five days following the start of any coronavirus-related symptoms.

The Quebec government made the announcement at a briefing on Tuesday. The new isolation time goes into effect immediately. Previously, people in Quebec who tested positive for COVID-19 had to remain in isolation for ten days.

Double-vaccinated Quebecers are allowed to come out of isolation having spent 24 hours without a fever.

All unvaccinated Quebecers who test positive will need to continue to isolate for ten days.

Marie-France Raynault, a Medical Advisor for Santé Quebec says the reduced isolation time is “necessary” amid an increase in staff shortages across essential worker sectors.

The new measure only applies to those who are asymptomatic or whose symptoms have improved. These people must also have spent 24 hours without a fever before coming out of isolation.

In most places across Canada, including British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and New Brunswick, isolation periods for positively tested Canadians is five days. The CDC had recently reduced its isolation to five days for Americans.

Last week, the Quebec government announced all healthcare workers in the province with at least two doses of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine may continue working.

Raynault says — for now — Quebecers who have completed their five day isolation are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test.