More than 400 healthcare professionals across the province are demanding to be paid outstanding sums that were promised by the Quebec government.

FIQ Santé, a labour union representing 76,000 nurses and physical therapists across the province, has initiated a social media campaign to raise awareness and have their demands heard by the government.

In September, Premier François Legault announced the Quebec government would be offering bonuses as incentives to healthcare workers who take on more hours during the pandemic.

Bonuses as high as $18,000 were offered to healthcare staff in attempts to address what Legault called “urgent shortages.”

In September, Legault unveiled the province’s initiative, claiming that Quebec is investing close to $1 billion to the cause. At the time, he said the COVID-19 situation in the province was “exceptional,” which required “exceptional measures.”

Fast forward four months to the FIQ are saying the “various late payments to healthcare workers is unacceptable.”

Healthcare workers across the province have been using the #mobiliséespourêtrepayées (#mobilizedtobepaid) hashtag across social, featuring their respective job titles and the amount of money they say the government owes them for taking on additional working hours.

The FIQ says since the campaign has been growing, several more affiliated unions have joined the initiative.

“Join the movement and claim what the government owes you,” says the FIQ website. Scroll through the campaign’s page to see the 422 healthcare workers currently asking for money.

Outstanding sums range from $3,000 to nearly $10,000.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Quebec government for comment.