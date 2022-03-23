News

Quebec government warns of scam messages regarding $500 handout

Al Sciola
Mar 23 2022, 1:39 pm
Mangostar / Shutterstock

If you received a text message regarding Quebec’s new lump-some payment, there’s a good chance it’s a scam.

After announcing that they will hand out a one-time payment of $500 to every adult who earned less than $100,000 in 2021, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) sent out a tweet on Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing scam.

According to the government, fraudulent text messages with an “Interac reminder” are being sent to Quebecers. Scammers are seemingly taking advantage of the announcement of the handout.

“This is a fraud.” tweeted the CAQ, “do not click on the link!”

The lump-sum payment, which is meant to help with inflation, will automatically be sent out to every Quebecer who makes $100,000 or less, who filed provincial taxes in 2021.

In order to ensure that you don’t accidentally interact with a phony source, make sure to seek out additional information on lump-sum payment using the Quebec government’s website.

