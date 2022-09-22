French language law stops popular OtterBox shipments to Quebec

Due to Quebec’s controversial French language requirements of Bill 96, the popular American cellphone accessory company, OtterBox, is suspending shipments to the province.

The Colorado-based manufacturer says the suspension is temporary but cites the new Bill 96 as the reason.

“We have temporarily suspended shipments to Quebec, Canada, due to Bill 96, which requires French language support across all sales and marketing touch points,” says a company statement.

OtterBox says it is working “to comply with the provisions” of Quebec’s law so shipments to the province can resume “as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, customers can still purchase OtterBox products through big-time retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Staples, Amazon, and online through the Apple Store.

In May, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Quebec’s majority government, officially adopted the controversial Bill 96 in the National Assembly one year after first tabling the legislation.

Its contents consist of 200 amendments — many of which impact health and social services for anglophones — aimed at reinforcing the status of the French in provincial legislation.

OtterBox says that Quebec clients who need support with a product warrant are asked to contact the company’s customer service team, right here.