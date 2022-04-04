On Monday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux announced that Quebec, which is now dealing with a sixth wave, reported 2,331 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 978,924.

The province also added seven additional deaths. As of now, there have been 14,411 COVID-related deaths over the past 25 months.

There are currently 1,407 hospitalized COVID-19 patients; an increase of 57 since Sunday. Among them are 69 people in intensive care.

A total of 8,408 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. In all, 18,716,775 doses have been administered in Québec.

It was recently announced that the government is considering extending the mask mandate past mid-April amid a rise in cases during Quebec’s sixth wave.

Over the weekend, the interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, said that the government is “seriously considering” pushing the end of the mask mandate to a “later date” due to the “seriousness of this new wave.”

He says the government will make a concrete announcement for the province’s new face mask policy on Tuesday. By Thursday, Quebec will be the only province where mask mandates are still in place.