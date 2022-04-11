On Monday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux announced that Quebec, now dealing with a sixth wave, reported 2,234 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,000,895.

The province also added additional deaths. As of now, there have been 14,544 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,793 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, an increase of 85 since Sunday. Among them, 69 people are in intensive care.

A total of 13,444 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. In all, 18,897,267 doses have been administered in Québec.

Last week, Quebec’s interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, announced the government has extended the mask mandate past mid-April amid a rise in cases during Quebec’s sixth wave.

Over the next few weeks, Boileau says public health is anticipating a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the province.