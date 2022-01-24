Quebec reports 52 deaths, over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

On Monday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 2,807 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths over the past day. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province has now reached 838,437, and the death toll is 12,851.

There are 3,299 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 16 compared to the previous day.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has decreased by 10 over the past 24 hours, totalling 263 across the province.

Over the past day, 62,562 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 17,165,403 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On January 19, the federal government authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral pill, Paxlovid, reporting that it will soon be available by prescription.

As of January 18, Quebec will require a vaccine passport for entry into liquor stores and cannabis shops across the province. As of the 24, big-box store employees in Quebec must turn away anyone who refuses to show proof of vaccination or is not adequately immunized.

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.